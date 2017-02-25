LACELESS COMFORT

The newest line of footwear from flashy yet functional shoemaker PUMA Golf features a state-of-the-art DISC system that removes the need to tie shoelaces.

With a right turn of the dial, internal, durable wire laces tighten the upper, quickly and easily securing the foot.

The system utilises a micro-adjusting reel that is loosened by turning left and pulling for easy removal of the shoes.

Combined with the brand's proprietary IGNITE Foam, the TITANTOUR IGNITE DISC and TITANTOUR IGNITE Premium DISC shoes deliver responsive cushioning, optimal rebound, and superior step-in comfort through every shot.

Visit www.cobragolf.com/pumagolf for more information.