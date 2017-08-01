Langer shows his class to seal record 10th senior Major title

Bernhard Langer claimed his third senior British Open title at Royal Porthcawl in Wales yesterday morning (Singapore time)to become the most successful player in senior Major-championship history.

The German, who won two US Masters titles on the main Tour, held off American Corey Pavin to claim a record 10th senior Major title by three shots on four under for the tournament.

Langer, 59, carded a one-over final round of 72, as 2010 US Ryder Cup captain Pavin settled for a 71.

It was a third Major victory of the season for Langer, who also won the senior Open at Porthcawl three years ago.

After holding at least a share of the lead at the end of each day, Langer is the third three-time winner of the senior Claret Jug, after all-time legends Tom Watson and Gary Player, despite having to battle a bout of laryngitis at the start of the week.

"It's a fantastic feeling to have won here again," he told europeantour.com. "There might have been a little extra pressure, just knowing that I won here by 13 a few years ago.

"I hit my first tee shot straight into a gorse bush on the left and it was unplayable so, looking back now, it ended a lot better than it started.

"But, despite my first tee shot and my sickness, I actually had a very good first round and had the lead of the championship, and I think that was the key.

"I led from the beginning.

"I led on Thursday, I was co-leader Friday and then jumped into the lead with a 65 yesterday and never surrendered."

Langer's win also gives him a place in next year's British Open at Carnoustie, by when he will have turned 60.