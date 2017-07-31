Langer on verge of 10th senior Major

Bernhard Langer moved four shots clear after three rounds of the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the German veteran eyed a record 10th senior Major.

Langer had moved level with Gary Player as a nine-time senior Major champion with victory in the Senior PGA Championship in May.

"There's a lot of guys waiting for me to fall apart. So I need to shoot a good round, hopefully under par, depending on the conditions. If I can do that, then I make it difficult for the others to catch me," said Langer, who shot a third-round six-under 65 to stand on five under for the tournament.

Former US Ryder Cup captain Corey Pavin goes into this morning's final round in second place on one under, having matched Langer's 65 in the third round.