Leadbetter: You'll never see the old Tiger again

In his prime, Tiger Woods could have overtaken Jack Nicklaus' record haul of 18 golf Majors , but not anymore.

That is the view of famous golf coach David Leadbetter, who said the former world No. 1 will never surpass Nicklaus' tally.

Woods is making a comeback from a 15-month injury lay-off but, asked if the 41-year-old American can add to his 14 Majors and maybe overtake Nicklaus before he retires, Leadbetter said: "No. I don't think he can, but he'll probably prove us all wrong.

"Everybody says we will see the old Tiger, but you're never going to see the old Tiger again.

"It's a new Tiger now, whatever that may be."

Leadbetter, who rebuilt Nick Faldo's swing in the 1980s, enabling the Englishman to go on to win a British record haul of six Majors, added that Woods' best years are behind him.

"The level of golf he played from a period of 12 years from 1997 to 2009 was just unheard of," said Leadbetter.

"He basically won one out of every four tournaments he played, and was in contention most of the time.

"It was incredible, he set the bar so high and did things that were out of this world, but to actually get back to that level, I would say is nigh on impossible."

The abundance of talent in the modern game is just one of the factors that stands in Woods' way.

"Tiger at his peak was up against the likes of Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh," said Leadbetter.

"He was head and shoulders above everybody. If he played at his best, he won, simple as that.

"Nobody was going to beat him and he intimidated the other players.

"There's not that intimidation factor now, you've got so many great players around like Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson.

"Back in the day, Tiger hit shots they couldn't hit, now they hit shots he can't hit.

"There's no reason to say he can't win tournaments. He might even win a Major but, to win four more or even five to beat Jack, he would need to have a better career from here on than say the likes of Lee Trevino who won five, or Seve Ballesteros.

"You have to remember he's 41, and he's an old 41. He's had three back surgeries and two knee surgeries from playing golf.