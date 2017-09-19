Leishman sizzles in BMW Championship win

Marc Leishman fired a final-round 67 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the BMW Championship, beating Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler by five strokes at Conway Farms.

The Australian's victory was a vindication after he was unable to close out a win two weeks ago at TPC Boston, where his challenge was doomed by five bogeys on the back nine.

"There are probably a few little scars from two weeks ago," said Leishman, whose 23-under-par total of 261 is a record total for the tournament.

"I was really determined to not let that happen again, to try and give myself a big-enough buffer that I could get it done. And I got it done."

England's Rose had seven birdies - and an ill-timed bogey at 17 - in a 65 for 266. Fowler had five birdies in his four-under 67 to join Rose on 18-under.

Former world No. 1 Jason Day of Australia finished fourth after a 69 for 268.

Leishman, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, moved to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings going into the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.