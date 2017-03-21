Leishman wins by one stroke

Australian Marc Leishman sank a monster eagle putt at the par-five 16th and stormed to a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With a finish that would have earned the approval of the late tournament host, Leishman sank a 50-footer dead centre and then made clutch up-and-down pars at the final two holes.

The 33-year-old carded a 69 to finish on 11-under 277 for the tournament, clinching his second US PGA Tour victory and an invitation to the April 6-9 US Masters.

Overnight leaders Charley Hoffman and Kevin Kisner, who both hit 73s, finished tied for second on 10-under.