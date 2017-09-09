Lexi storms to first-round lead

Lexi Thompson is off to a fast start at the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 22-year-old birdied 11 holes and had two bogeys yesterday morning (Singapore time) while racing to the top of the leaderboard with a nine-under 63.

One shot behind Thompson are Sandra Gal of Germany and American Kris Tamulis. Two shots out of the lead are Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Lydia Ko of New Zealand.