Lindberg's title after marathon play-off with Park

Apr 04, 2018 06:00 am

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg held her nerve to claim her first major title yesterday morning (Singapore time), winning the ANA Inspiration on the eighth hole of a thrilling play-off golf duel with South Korean star Park In Bee.

Lindberg, who had led for all four rounds of the tournament, drained a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-four 10th to set up her victory over seven-time major winner Park at the Mission Hills Country Club in California.

The 31-year-old's birdie left Park needing to make an awkward 10-footer to force an extra play-off hole, but the 2013 champion missed to hand Lindberg the win.

"I just know I'm a grinder. Towards the end yesterday I felt 'This is mine, I'm going to do this'," said Lindberg, who has registered only a handful of top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour after more than 180 tournaments.

"I just knew I could so I just kept fighting away. I couldn't believe it when that last putt went in," added Lindberg, whose previous best finish at a major was a share of fifth at the 2015 US Women's Open.

Lindberg celebrated her victory with the traditional dive into the Poppie's Pond hazard at the 18th green - and was joined in the water by her parents, Jan and Gunilla. - AFP

