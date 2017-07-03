Lingmerth hangs on to slim lead

Sweden's David Lingmerth stumbled to a three-over 73, but hung to a one-stroke lead over American Daniel Summerhays after the third round of the US PGA National yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lingmerth had two birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey over the 7,107-yard TPC Potomac layout to stand on seven-under 203 after 54 holes in Maryland.

"Long, hard fought day for me and here I am," said Lingmerth, who is seeking his second US PGA Tour title after winning the 2015 Memorial.

"I'm still right where I need to be for tomorrow and I'm not too worried about the way I played today.

"I can come back tomorrow better."

Summerhays shot a 70 to sit second with compatriot Spencer Levin firing a 65 - the day's low round - to place third on 205.

South Korea's Kang Sung and Australians Geoff Ogilvy and Curtis Luck are one stroke behind in joint-fourth.

