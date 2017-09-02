Golf

Loh hits another high

Datuk Loh Ah Joo at the MST superstore at Suntec City Tower 1. PHOTO: MST GOLF
Sep 02, 2017 06:00 am

True to its slogan "Everything Golf", MST Golf, the region's leading golf retailer, yesterday opened a superstore at Suntec City Tower 1.

The flagship store of 5,000 sq ft has a comprehensive range of golf brands and products.

Managing director of MST Golf Singapore Datuk Loh Ah Joo, nicknamed "the godfather of Singapore golf", said: "We appreciate the support of all leading brands in our aim to deliver the best golf retail concept and experience. Another exciting feature of this flagship store is the Golf Tech Shop which provides technical facilities that include custom fitting, putter fitting and workshop for club repair and service." - GODFREY ROBERT

