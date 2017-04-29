LOWER SPIN, MORE VELOCITY

TaylorMade golf's new 5-layer construction balls can manipulate size, compression, and material at each layer for full functionality throughout the club range.

The Tri-Fast Core consists of a low compression inner core and a progressively stiffer outer core and mantle.

The combination of these three layers allows for lower spin and more velocity.

The Dual-Spin cover then boasts an ultra-soft Cast Urethane and a rigid TP inner for green-side control.

The inner cover forces the soft urethane into wedge grooves for maximum spin generation.