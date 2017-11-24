Marc Ong wins Warren-MST Amateur Open

In his final amateur tournament, Marc Ong held his nerve to win the Warren-MST Amateur Open in a first-hole play-off triumph at the Warren Golf & Country Club yesterday.

Ong, 22, who is turning professional in January, sank a 12-foot downhill birdie putt on the play-off par-four 18th hole to beat national teammate Abdul Hadi, after they finished on an even-par 213 total.

Earlier, in regulation play, Ong failed to seize the initiative when he missed an easier uphill birdie putt from 10 feet which would have seen him win by a shot. He returned a one-under 70 while overnight leader Hadi shot 72.

Said Ong, who also won the event in 2010 and 2013: "Funnily enough, I was nervous with the first putt on the 18th during regulation play. The second time around, I was calm, and happy that I made the winning birdie."

The women's category also went into a play-off with Shannon Tan beating Inez Ng with a par on the 18th hole, after both players had finished on 232.

FINAL SCORES:

Men: 213: Marc Ong 69-74-70, Abdul Hadi 70-71-72. 214: Terrence Ng 73-70-71. 215: Jesse Yap 73-71-71, Low Wee Jin 71-73-71.

Women: 232: Shannon Tan 75-77-80, Inez Ng 76-76-80. 236: Callista Chen 78-79-79. 237: Riya Ahuja 79-79-79.

- GODFREY ROBERT