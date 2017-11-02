Mardan and chasing pack enjoy Warren greens

The vastly-improved green conditions at Warren Golf and Country Club helped leading local professionals register good scores on both days of the $30,000 SPGA President's Cup.

And as the event moves into the final day today, leader Mardan Mamat faces a chase from the closing pack, namely Choo Tze Huang, Zaw Moe, Quincy Quek and leading amateur Marc Ong, who is turning pro soon.

Singapore's long-time No. 1 Mardan, who turned 50 two days ago, holds a one-shot advantage over Choo (68) and Zaw (69), two over Quek (70) and three adrift of Ong (71).

And with his two sub-par rounds (four-under 67 and yesterday's 70), Mardan intends to keep his advantage and claim the winner's prize today for which sponsors Tan Teck Kee and Paul Loo played a big part.

SPGA president M. Murugiah (68-71) leads the senior category by three strokes from Dino Kwek, who bounced back strongly with a 67 after a 75. - GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD

137: Mardan Mamat 67-70.

138: Choo Tze Huang 70-68, Zaw Moe 69-69.

139: Quincy Quek 69-70.

140: Marc Ong 69-71.

142: Mitchell Slorach 72-70.

143: Indra Hermawan 71-72.

145: Koh Dengshan 73-72.

Seniors:

139: M. Murugiah 68-71.

142: Dino Kwek 75-67.

143: Poh Eng Wah 70-73.

147: Anbraham 73-74.