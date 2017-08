Japan's Masaru Takahashi shot a superb eight-under 64 to win his second Asian Development Tour (ADT) title at the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in Jakarta on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Japanese, who started the round six shots back, claimed a one-shot victory on a 19-under 269 total at the Damai Indah Golf BSD Course.

Overnight leader Mardan Mamat of Singapore fell one shot shy of forcing a play-off after a 35-feet birdie putt lipped out on the last.