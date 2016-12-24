Mazlan and JCC share a special bond

Mazlan Mamat (above), older brother of Singapore's No. 1 pro Mardan, has seen almost a dozen chairmen come and go over more than three decades at Jurong Country Club as he rose from part-time caddie to supervisor.

His crisp, clear voice belting out instructions over the microphone will be missed.

His friendly disposition while directing buggies to the holes at corporate events will be no more.

His exuding charm when mingling with golfers - even strangers - will be a thing of the past.

When Jurong Country Club (JCC) is officially handed over to the Land Transport Authority next Saturday, Mazlan Mamat will bring the curtains down on a memorable career at the club after 31 years.

In fact, if you add his years of working as a part-time caddie, which started in 1975, Mazlan would have done almost 35 years of yeoman service to JCC.

Mazlan, 54, the older brother of Singapore's No. 1 pro Mardan, has seen almost a dozen chairmen and captains come and go, but he has remained a permanent fixture at JCC because "I love the people there, the management, members and colleagues".

From a part-time caddie, he rose through the ranks of club steward, starter and supervisor over the years and, during those long years, he cannot recall any incident that has put him off the boil.

KEEPING COOL

At one time, he was in charge of almost 2,000 caddies registered - of whom 200 were active - for work at the club, and he seldom lost his cool managing them.

The father of four and grandfather of eight is sad to end his tenure with JCC, but he takes even that in his stride, saying "savour the good times, but always look ahead".

Mazlan enjoyed meeting people and exchanging small talk, and he treasured friends and golfers he has met over the years.

He also remembers vividly his meeting with the legendary Gary Player, who once started an academy at JCC. And he has a photograph for keepsake.

Once a four-handicapper and winner of several local tournaments, Mazlan, as an eight-handicapper, says "my game has dropped, but I still enjoy playing".

So which is Mazlan's favourite hole?

He answers: "The par-three third because I had my only hole-in-one there. Or maybe all nine holes of the back nine.

"But, seriously, all 18 holes because they have different characteristics, degrees of difficulty and are beautiful holes."

Mazlan will surely miss JCC.