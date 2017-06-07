McIlroy fit to play in US Open

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has recovered from a rib injury that has kept him out of action since the middle of last month and has declared himself fit to compete at this month's US Open.

The four-time Major winner has been regaining fitness at the Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal and will return to action at the year's second Major in Erin Hills, Wisconsin, when the tournament begins on June 15.

"I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time," McIlroy, 28, told The Guardian newspaper.

"The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating... but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the US Open.