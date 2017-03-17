McIlroy rips into Muirfield
Rory McIlroy slammed Muirfield for taking more than two centuries to admit women members, saying that it was "obscene" the Scottish club waited so long.
Muirfield voted to allow women members for the first time on Tuesday, which now makes it eligible to host Britain's Open championship.
He said: "In this day and age, where you've got women that are the leaders of certain industries and women that are heads of state, and not to be able to join a golf course? It's obscene. Like, it's ridiculous." - AFP