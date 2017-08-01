McIlroy sacks long-time caddie

Rory McIlroy will have a new caddie on his bag at this week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational after ending his nine-year relationship with J.P. Fitzgerald, a source familiar with the matter said.

The partnership, which started in 2008, had taken the Northern Irishman to four Major titles and the top of the world rankings.

There was no immediate response from McIlroy's management to an e-mailed request for comment late on Sunday.

McIlroy, who won his last Major at the 2014 US PGA Championship, is expected to confirm the sacking on his arrival at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

This comes barely a week after he publicly thanked the bagman from Dublin for jolting him into gear after a poor start to the British Open.