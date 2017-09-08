Mickelson gets captain's pick for Presidents Cup

Phil Mickelson will maintain his record of being the only player in history to take part in all 12 Presidents Cups after being chosen as a captain's pick by US skipper Steve Stricker on Wednesday.

Mickelson, 47, was selected alongside Charley Hoffman as Stricker completed his 12-man line-up for the Ryder Cup-style event at Liberty National in New Jersey from Sept 28 to Oct 1.

International Team captain Nick Price, meanwhile, opted for Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and India's Anirban Lahiri for the event.