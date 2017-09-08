Mickelson gets captain's pick for Presidents Cup
Phil Mickelson will maintain his record of being the only player in history to take part in all 12 Presidents Cups after being chosen as a captain's pick by US skipper Steve Stricker on Wednesday.
Mickelson, 47, was selected alongside Charley Hoffman as Stricker completed his 12-man line-up for the Ryder Cup-style event at Liberty National in New Jersey from Sept 28 to Oct 1.
International Team captain Nick Price, meanwhile, opted for Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and India's Anirban Lahiri for the event.
Mickelson's Presidents Cup call-up will be his 23rd consecutive team appearance for the US since 1994. He has a record of 23-16-12 and will have the chance to surpass Tiger Woods' record for most matches won in the event's history, which stands at 24-15-1. - AFP