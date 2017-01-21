Mickelson marks return with 'phenomenal' 68

Five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson capped his return to action with a first-round 68 in the US PGA Tour Career Builder Challenge yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"I thought it was phenomenal," said Mickelson, who underwent surgery in October and December to repair a sports hernia and began hitting balls only a week ago after more than three months out.

"I struck it horrible, but I scored out of my mind, so I'm very happy with it," added the 46-year-old left-hander, who was four shots behind leader and Tour rookie Dominic Bozzelli.

Bozzelli had six birdies and a hole-out for an eagle two at the 14th hole of the Stadium Course, the toughest of three courses in use over the first three rounds of the event in La Quinta, California.