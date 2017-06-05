Mickelson to skip US Open
Phil Mickelson plans to miss this month's US Open to attend his daughter Amanda's high school graduation ceremony, the five-time Major champion confirmed yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The news means Mickelson's quest to complete a career Grand Slam seems likely to have to wait another year.
A runner-up on six occasions at the only Major championship he has never won, the 46-year-old has not officially withdrawn, but it seems only a first-round weather washout or a late date change of the graduation ceremony could allow him to participate.
The first round of the US Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin will be on Thursday, June 15, while Amanda's graduation ceremony is in southern California that same morning. Mickelson said he had notified the US Golf Association (USGA) of his decision well in advance. - REUTERS