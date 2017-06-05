Mickelson to skip US Open

Phil Mickelson plans to miss this month's US Open to attend his daughter Amanda's high school graduation ceremony, the five-time Major champion confirmed yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The news means Mickelson's quest to complete a career Grand Slam seems likely to have to wait another year.

A runner-up on six occasions at the only Major championship he has never won, the 46-year-old has not officially withdrawn, but it seems only a first-round weather washout or a late date change of the graduation ceremony could allow him to participate.