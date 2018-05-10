Mickelson: Woods’ best golf will never be repeated

Tiger Woods in his prime played the best golf ever seen and it is highly unlikely those heights will ever be reached again, Phil Mickelson said yesterday ahead of tomorrow's (Singapore time) Players Championship.

"I don't think we will ever see that level of play again," Mickelson said.

"It was the most remarkable golf in the history of the game and unrepeatable. It was that good.

"I look at 2000 at the US Open as being the greatest golf I've ever witnessed and I believe has ever been played," said the 47-year-old, referencing Woods' record performance where he won the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach by 15 strokes.

"And it sucked to have to play against him. You look at it and say 'how am I going to beat this?'."

Both Mickelson and Woods have been grouped together for the first two rounds - they will play with another American in Rickie Fowler - at TPC Sawgrass, but Mickelson isn't fazed.

"Fifteen years ago, my record against him sucked and now it's okay," he said, giving a bit of needle.

"I'm doing better as time has gone on."

Asked about their rivalry, Woods smiled and said: "How many times have we won on Tour?"

Woods has won 79 times on the US PGA Tour, second only to Sam Snead's 82, but well clear of Mickelson's none-too-shabby 42 wins.