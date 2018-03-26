Moonlight Golf is new feature at Laguna National

With a musical display with loud drums amid a kaleidoscope of colourful lighting, the Laguna National Golf Club showcased Moonlight Golf which is to be introduced at the Simei layout from next month.

Mainly catered to the guests at the club's new hotel, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, which will be ready by year end, three holes of the 36-hole layout has been designated for night golf.

Friday's official re-launch of the club's Classic course was also timed to celebrate the club's 25th anniversary.

Laguna National's CEO and managing director Patrick Bowers said: "One of our key objectives in the reconfiguration was to retain the championship challenge and length. In fact, we were able to even lengthen the course slightly.

We now have two championship courses, the other being the Masters, capable of hosting international events. The Moonlight Golf feature is to engage fun-lovers staying at the five-star hotel". - GODFREY ROBERT