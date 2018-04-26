Nepalese teen gets golf lesson from Woods

A Nepalese teenager hoping to become her country's first female pro golfer was given the opportunity of a lifetime on Tuesday after being invited to a private coaching clinic with Tiger Woods.

Pratima Sherpa, 18, who is the subject of a recent ESPN documentary about her attempts to become a golfer, was given a 30-minute clinic with Woods at Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Former world No. 1 Woods later wrote about his meeting with her on Twitter. The clinic was set up with the help of Woods' charitable foundation and ESPN.

"Inspiring day working with my @TGRFound team and meeting Pratima Sherpa, an amazing young woman from Nepal," Woods wrote. "We can all learn from her perseverance, hard work and determination."