Nepalese teen gets golf lesson from Woods
A Nepalese teenager hoping to become her country's first female pro golfer was given the opportunity of a lifetime on Tuesday after being invited to a private coaching clinic with Tiger Woods.
Pratima Sherpa, 18, who is the subject of a recent ESPN documentary about her attempts to become a golfer, was given a 30-minute clinic with Woods at Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.
Former world No. 1 Woods later wrote about his meeting with her on Twitter. The clinic was set up with the help of Woods' charitable foundation and ESPN.
"Inspiring day working with my @TGRFound team and meeting Pratima Sherpa, an amazing young woman from Nepal," Woods wrote. "We can all learn from her perseverance, hard work and determination."
"Pratima is simply incredible," he added in separate remarks reported by ESPN. - AFP
