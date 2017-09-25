New dad Casey on track to end eight-year PGA Tour drought

Paul Casey has been flying under the radar heading into the Tour Championship, but the Englishman emerged from a star-studded leaderboard to seize a two-shot lead after the third round yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 40-year old Casey, who missed the birth of his second child on Sept 11 to play in the final two events of the FedEx Cup play-offs, fired a five-under 65 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to vault into a two-shot lead ahead of Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner.

"I need to win the Tour Championship in order to win the FedEx Cup," Casey said.

"For me, the most important thing is trying to focus on trying to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx is an amazing by-product of hopefully doing that."

Casey, who is looking for his second career US PGA Tour win, is at 12-under 198 in the final tournament of the PGA Tour's 2017 play-offs.

Kisner (64) and rookie Schauffele (65) are tied for second at 10-under 200.

Tied for fourth at seven under 203 is reigning US PGA champion Justin Thomas (70), Patrick Reed (69) and US Open champion Brooks Koepka (68).

Casey hasn't won on the PGA Tour in eight years but is one of the most consistent finishers this season.

If he seals the deal this morning, he could win the tournament, the FedEx Cup title and the combined US$11.58 million (S$15.6m) jackpot which allow him to buy a lot of baby gifts.

Casey began the week in 10th place in the PGA Tour play-offs, but he would need to win the Tour Championship this morning and hope for several other pieces to fall into place to clinch the overall play-off crown.

"I was just told the scenarios that could possibly happen and I said it's all irrelevant if I don't get the job done," Casey said.