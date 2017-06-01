Nicklaus rallies behind Woods

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods "needs all of our help" after he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence early on Monday.

A police report released on Tuesday said Woods was asleep at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz stopped on a Florida road and did not know where he was. Woods, 41, has blamed the incident on medications.

Nicklaus said during a news conference on Tuesday ahead of his Memorial Tournament that he felt bad for the former world No. 1.

"Tiger's a friend, he's been great for the game of golf and I think he needs all of our help. We wish him well," said the 77-year-old.

It looks increasingly unlikely that Woods, who has 14 Major titles, will break the record of 18 Majors held by Nicklaus.