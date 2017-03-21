Nordqvist lifts Founders Cup

Anna Nordqvist claimed her seventh LPGA Tour victory after winning the LPGA Founders Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A final round of 68 for the 29-year-old at the Wildfire Golf Club saw her finish two shots clear of the field.

Stacy Lewis, South Korea's Chun In Gee and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn finished in a three-way tie for second on 23-under, with three more South Koreans - Park Inbee, Jang Ha Na and Ryu So Yeon - two shots further back.

Nordqvist, who is projected to move up two places in the world rankings to 11th, said winning in Arizona was a different feeling.

She said: "Of all my wins this is probably going to be the one that's the most special. If it wasn't for me getting an opportunity to come to Arizona State University about 10 years ago, I wouldn't be here today.