Noren targets Major glory
Sweden's Alex Noren believes his win in the European PGA Championship at Wentworth yesterday morning (Singapore time) puts him in with a chance in the season's three remaining Majors.
Noren shot a 10-under 62 to claim the title - coming from seven shots off the pace - to win the European Tour's flagship event, his fifth win in less than a year.
The 34-year-old missed the cut at the US Masters last month and has only one top-10 finish in a Major to his name - ninth in the British Open in 2012 at Royal Lytham. "A win like this brings your confidence up," he said. - AFP