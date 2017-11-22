Golf

Ong at home at Warren

Nov 22, 2017 06:00 am

National golfer Marc Ong showed his familiarity with the Warren course by shooting a two-under 69 to lead the men's section of the Warren Amateur Open.

Ong, the Singapore hero who contributed the winning point for the team gold medal in August, had a mixed bag with an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys on the first day at Choa Chu Kang.

He leads by one over national teammate Abdul Hadi in a field of 57 players, while Shannon Tan leads the women's section on 75. - GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD

Men: 69: Marc Ong. 70: Abdul Hadi. 71: Low Wee Jin, Donovan Lee. 72: Brandon Han. Women: 75: Shannon Tan. 76: Inez Ng. 78: Callista Chen, Jacqueline Young.

