Oosthuizen sets sights on S'pore Open title

South African golf star Louis Oosthuizen still remembers the last time he played at the SMBC Singapore Open.

In 2012, he narrowly lost out in a play-off to Italy's Matteo Manassero.

A year earlier, the 34-year-old had to settle for third place, having just missed out on a play-off by a shot.

So, it's no surprise that Oosthuizen said he has "unfinished business" when he returns to compete at the SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course from Jan 18-21.

The 2010 British Open champion will join reigning US Masters champion Sergio Garcia from Spain at the US$1 million (S$1.35m) tournament jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

"You could say I have some unfinished business in Singapore," said Oosthuizen in a press release on Monday.

"I am really looking forward to getting back there and playing in the SMBC Singapore Open. It will be the perfect way for me to start the season, on a great golf course, where I have great memories and where I know I can win."

Oosthuizen is part of the International team competing in this week's Presidents Cup.

Thailand's Prayad Marksaeng won last year's SMBC Singapore Open in the 51st edition of the tournament.