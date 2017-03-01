Palm Springs has its say

The challenging Palm Springs course in Batam showed its bite yesterday on the second day of the $30,000 Palm Springs-SPGA Series event.

Only five players of 62 managed to beat Old Man Par and three players registered 113, 115 and 117 on the tortuous par-72 course laced with tough, tricky greens.

By virtue of two under-par rounds (70 and 70), Johnson Poh holds the sole lead, two shots ahead of Choo Tze Huang (72) and Quincy Quek (71).

In the seniors' section, M. Murugiah was the only oldie to go below par (70) and leads by three over overnight leader Poh Eng Wah (75) on 143.

LEADERBOARD

140: Johnson Poh 70-70.

142: Choo Tze Huang 70-72, Quincy Quek 71-71.

147: Goh Kun Yang 74-73, Mitchell Slorach 72-75, Dennis Lim 77-70.

148: Koh Dengshan 74-74, Jonathan Woo 78-70.

Seniors:

143: M. Murugiah 73-70.

146: Poh Eng Wah 71-75.

148: Dino Kwek 75-73.