Park birdies last hole for victory

Reigning United States Women's Open champion Park Sung Hyun of South Korea chipped in for birdie on the final hole yesterday morning (Singapore time) to beat fast-closing Lindy Duncan and win the storm-shortened LPGA Texas Classic.

Park fired a five-under 66 to finish the 36-hole event at 11-under 131 at Old American Golf Club near Dallas for a one-stroke victory over American Duncan, with Chinese rookie Liu Yu another shot adrift in third on 133.