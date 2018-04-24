Park to regain world No. 1 ranking

South Korea's Park In Bee will return to the top of the women's world golf rankings for the first time in more than two years, after finishing tied for second at the LA Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The seven-time Major champion will jump from third place to overtake China's Feng Shanshan as No. 1 when the rankings are updated this morning.

Feng's reign lasted 23 weeks.

"It's good to be back, obviously, in No. 1 spot," said Park, who has had to overcome hand and back injuries over the last couple of seasons.

"That really wasn't my goal playing this year; just came as (a) present. So it's great.

"I mean ... all the rankings are so close together. It can change every week.