THE PEAK GOLF TOURNAMENT 2017

The recently concluded The Peak's 8th annual golf tournament at Singapore Island Country Club's New Course saw more than 170 golfers from Singapore's diplomatic and business communities attending.

The participants had Suntory premium malt, Purete water and Magnolia ice cream. They enjoyed an eight-course dinner, along with Purete sparkling water and fine single malt Bruichladdich whisky provided by Remy Cointreau, the event's whisky partner.

There were 50 lucky draw prizes and tournament prizes given out.

Key stakeholders of the event included patron Credit Bureau Singapore, lifestyle partner Mitsubishi Electric, estate planning partner R.E. Lee International and preferred card partner Maybank.