Perez to debut at SMBC Singapore Open

American golfer Pat Perez will make his debut in the US$1 million (S$1.35m) SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club next year, organisers confirmed yesterday.

Perez, 41, hit the headlines in Kuala Lumpur last month when he claimed his third title on the US PGA Tour.

He joins an impressive line-up of players including reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia from Spain and South African Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, for the Jan 18-21 tournament, which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation.