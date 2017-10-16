Perez wins by four in Malaysia

Pat Perez won his second US PGA Tour victory in a year when he cruised to a four-stroke win at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia yesterday.

The 41-year-old American Perez teed off with a four-shot lead at TPC Kuala Lumpur and a three-under 69 was more than enough to close out his third Tour win at the US$7 million (S$9.4m)co-sanctioned event.