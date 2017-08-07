Pieters, Johnson share WGC lead

Belgium's Thomas Pieters rolled in a 32-foot birdie putt at the final hole yesterday morning (Singapore time) to share the third-round lead at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with two-time Major winner Zach Johnson.

Johnson also birdied the last hole at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, briefly taking sole possession of the lead before Pieters, who led by as many as three strokes, joined him.

Johnson finished with eight birdies and three bogeys in his five-under 65 while Pieters had eight birdies and four bogeys in his 66.

At nine-under 201, they were one stroke in front of Australian veteran Scott Hend, who carded a sensational 63 for 202.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama was alone in fourth after a 67 for 203.