Pieters leads, Spieth lurks

Jordan Spieth, whose putting and short-game brilliance lifted him to victory two weeks ago in the British Open at Royal Birkdale, was at it again in the opening round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The world No. 2 sank two long-range back-to-back birdie putts for a three-under 67 at Firestone Country Club to lie joint-third, two shots behind Belgian Thomas Pieters (65) and second-placed Russell Knox (66).