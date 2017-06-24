Putters may come in various shapes and sizes, but one that is wrapped in pink and green camouflage accents make a bold statement on the golf course.

These full mallet putters come from the longstanding family-owned golf company, Ping Golf. It revolutionised many of the current putter designs and innovations.

Its latest limited edition Ping XCamo putter with "Ketsch Realtree Xtra" green and "Ketsch Muddy Girl" pink are its strongest intent on trending itself towards the younger set.

Precision milled from 6061 aluminium with patented True-Roll Face technology, 17-4 stainless steel sole weights and brushed Stepless shaft on the award-winning Ketsch putter make this a sneaky weapon to hold and behold.