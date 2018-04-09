Poh the big attraction at SPGA Golf Challenge Series

All eyes will be on Johnson Poh at the SPGA Golf Challenge Series at Warren Golf and Country Club starting tomorrow.

Poh, 26, made a big breakthrough by winning an Asian Development Tour (ADT) title in sensational style last Saturday, when he romped to a four-shot victory with a phenomenal 21-under 267 total at the PGM Johor Championship.

Poh, who is coached by his dad, Poh Ah Hai, a long-time teaching pro, shot a superb seven-under 65 to defeat Sweden's Malcolm Kokocinski (67) at the RM225,000 (S$47,000) event at Palm Resort Golf and Country Club.

The affable pro was over the moon about clinching his first ADT title in emphatic fashion, following in the footsteps of only two other Singaporeans, Mardan Mamat and Quincy Quek, both winners in 2012.

He is among 56 pros entered for the three-day SPGA event, the other leading players being Mardan, Quek, Choo Tze Huang, Koh Dengshan, Mitchell Slorach and Scott Barr.

The field also includes three women, Amelia Yong, Amanda Tan and Koh Sock Hwee.

M. Murugiah is favourite for the senior section of the tournament sponsored by Supportive Recycling, Totts and businessman Tan Teck Kee. - GODFREY ROBERT