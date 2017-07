Johnson Poh (right) with event sponsor Kelvin Phua.

Johnson Poh won the SPGA Edge Golf Challenge yesterday when he shot a final-round one-under 67 at Changi Golf Club to beat Scott Barr (67) by one stroke.

Poh finished on a four-under total of 200.

Poh Eng Wah finished top in the senior's section after a superb 66 in the final round.