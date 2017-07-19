Poh shares lead with superb 65
Johnson Poh showed why he is one of the rising stars of Singapore professional golf.
Shooting the only sub-par round (three-under 65) on the second day of the SPGA Edge Golf Challenge, he moved to the joint lead with overnight sensation Choo Tze Huang (69) on a 133 total at Changi Golf Club yesterday.
Joint-overnight leader Scott Barr slipped to third, a stroke behind, after a 70.
Dino Kwek took over the lead in the senior section after a 69, two strokes ahead of overnight leader M. Murugiah (73).
LEADERBOARD
- Professionals: 133: Johnson Poh 68-65, Choo Tze Huang 64-69. 134: Scott Barr 64-70. 138: Koh Dengshan 69-69, Zaw Moe 68-70, Thanggaraju 66-72. 139: Mardan Mamat 69-70. 140: Chang Ren Chiat 67-73.
- Seniors: 142: Dino Kwek 73-69. 144: M. Murugiah 71-73. 146: Jimmy Poh 73-73. 147: Poh Ah Hai 76-71, Poh Eng Wah 74-73.