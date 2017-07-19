Poh shares lead with superb 65

Johnson Poh showed why he is one of the rising stars of Singapore professional golf.

Shooting the only sub-par round (three-under 65) on the second day of the SPGA Edge Golf Challenge, he moved to the joint lead with overnight sensation Choo Tze Huang (69) on a 133 total at Changi Golf Club yesterday.

Joint-overnight leader Scott Barr slipped to third, a stroke behind, after a 70.

Dino Kwek took over the lead in the senior section after a 69, two strokes ahead of overnight leader M. Murugiah (73).

LEADERBOARD