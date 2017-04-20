Poh wins SPGA Golf Series with career-best 64
A scintillating round of eight-under 64 saw Johnson Poh leap to the fore and win the Tan Teck Kee-sponsored 2017 SPGA Golf Series at Raffles Country Club's Palm course yesterday.
Poh, 25, shot an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey in his best-ever pro round to win by four shots over Quincy Quek (67) in the $30,000 event.
Poh, who bagged $2,700, said: "It was just my day.
"I sank many putts and my eagle on the par-five eighth was a beauty.
"I hit a wood and rescue to 10 feet on the 470-metre hole and sank the uphill putt."
RESULTS
202: Johnson Poh 67-71-64
206: Quincy Quek 68-71-67
209: Mitchell Slorach 70-71-68, Koh Dengshan 66-70-73
215: Scott Barr 75-73-67
217: Jonathan Woo 73-71-73
218: Zaw Moe 73-75-7
SENIORS
223: M. Murugiah 74-71-78
225: Poh Eng Wah 73-72-80
228: Jimmy Poh 74-79-75
AMATEURS
225: Marc Ong 79-74-72,
Joshua Ho 71-76-78