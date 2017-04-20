Poh wins SPGA Golf Series with career-best 64

Johnson Poh (above, right), who won the 2017 SPGA Golf Series by four shots yesterday, receives the winner's trophy from sponsor Tan Teck Kee.

A scintillating round of eight-under 64 saw Johnson Poh leap to the fore and win the Tan Teck Kee-sponsored 2017 SPGA Golf Series at Raffles Country Club's Palm course yesterday.

Poh, 25, shot an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey in his best-ever pro round to win by four shots over Quincy Quek (67) in the $30,000 event.

Poh, who bagged $2,700, said: "It was just my day.

"I sank many putts and my eagle on the par-five eighth was a beauty.

"I hit a wood and rescue to 10 feet on the 470-metre hole and sank the uphill putt."

npsports@sph.com.sg

RESULTS

202: Johnson Poh 67-71-64

206: Quincy Quek 68-71-67

209: Mitchell Slorach 70-71-68, Koh Dengshan 66-70-73

215: Scott Barr 75-73-67

217: Jonathan Woo 73-71-73

218: Zaw Moe 73-75-7

SENIORS

223: M. Murugiah 74-71-78

225: Poh Eng Wah 73-72-80

228: Jimmy Poh 74-79-75

AMATEURS

225: Marc Ong 79-74-72,

Joshua Ho 71-76-78