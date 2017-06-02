Police video shows unsteady, slurring Woods

Golf superstar Tiger Woods looks disoriented and unsteady in a police video of his Monday arrest on a charge of driving under the influence, according to footage obtained and broadcast by US media on Wednesday.

The video, from a dashboard camera in the vehicle of Jupiter, Florida, police officers, shows Woods unable to tie his shoe and wobbling as he tries to walk along a straight line in a field sobriety test.

Woods has blamed the DUI arrest near his home on an adverse reaction to prescription medication.

The police report on the incident, made public on Tuesday, said Woods was "cooperative" and "confused" when found by police, with "extremely slow and slurred speech".

The video backs up that report.

Woods is unable to follow a light with his eyes when asked to do so. When officers ask if he understands instructions to recite the alphabet, he says he was asked "not to sing the national anthem backwards".

At one point in the sobriety tests, Woods asked: "What are we doing?"

The 14-time Major champion was taken into custody at 2:49 am on Monday (local time), booked into jail at 7:18 am and released on his own recognisance at 10:50 am.

He was discovered by police asleep in his car in the right lane of a road, his right-turn indicator blinking and the motor running.

Both tyres on the driver's side of Woods' Mercedes were flat at the time of his arrest, and there was damage to the front and rear bumpers.

He told police he was taking several prescriptions, including two painkillers. His breathalyser test showed no sign of alcohol.

His arraignment in Palm Beach County court is scheduled for July 5.

Woods announced last week he had undergone a fourth back surgery in April that will keep him off the course for the rest of the 2017 season, and he is unlikely to engage in strenuous physical activity for months.

He attempted a comeback after more than a year away from the game late in 2016 but played in just three tournaments.