Poor start for McIlroy at Irish Open

Rory McIlroy conceded he felt like he was swimming against the stream after labouring to a level-par 72 on day one of the Irish Open at Portstewart yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The world No. 4 trailed eight strokes behind American Daniel Im and Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, who shared a new course record with their eight-under 64s.

As both the host and defending champion, McIlroy, 28, was also upstaged by his two playing partners.