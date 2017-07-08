Poor start for McIlroy at Irish Open
Rory McIlroy conceded he felt like he was swimming against the stream after labouring to a level-par 72 on day one of the Irish Open at Portstewart yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The world No. 4 trailed eight strokes behind American Daniel Im and Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, who shared a new course record with their eight-under 64s.
As both the host and defending champion, McIlroy, 28, was also upstaged by his two playing partners.
Jon Rahm of Spain eagled the seventh hole and hit six birdies to share third place on seven-under 65, and Japanese world No. 2 Hideki Matsuyama signed for a 67. - AFP