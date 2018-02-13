Potter pulls off fairy-tale win
Ted Potter Jr kept his cool as he outplayed a slew of top golfers to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by three shots in California, US, yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Although the 246th-ranked player started the final round tied for the lead with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, few gave him a chance.
But, he posted a three-under 69 to finish at 17-under 270 for his second US PGA Tour win.
Johnson ended tied for second with fellow Americans Phil Mickelson and Chez Reavie and Australian Jason Day on 14-under. - REUTERS
