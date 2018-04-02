Poulter bids for Masters invite

Golfer Ian Poulter remains in the hunt for a US Masters invitation after the Englishman shot a seven-under 65 to share a two-stroke lead with American Beau Hossler after the third round of the Houston Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Poulter, who needs to win the tournament to qualify for this week's Masters, led the field with a 14-under 202 before Hossler carded a 69 with an eight-foot birdie putt at the last hole.