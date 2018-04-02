Golf

Poulter bids for Masters invite

Apr 02, 2018 06:00 am

Golfer Ian Poulter remains in the hunt for a US Masters invitation after the Englishman shot a seven-under 65 to share a two-stroke lead with American Beau Hossler after the third round of the Houston Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Poulter, who needs to win the tournament to qualify for this week's Masters, led the field with a 14-under 202 before Hossler carded a 69 with an eight-foot birdie putt at the last hole.

Poulter's world ranking of 51st was just outside the top-50 cutoff for an automatic Masters spot. - REUTERS

