Poulter grabs one-stroke lead
England golfer Ian Poulter extended his recent run of form with a four-under 67 yesterday morning (Singapore time) that gave him a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.
The world No. 31 enjoyed a bogey-free trip to reach 13 under for the week and move one shot clear of South Korea's Kim Si Woo (68) and American Luke List (67).
Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau (75) faltered early with a triple-bogey at the par-five second and added two double-bogeys over his final six holes to sit seven shots back. - REUTERS
