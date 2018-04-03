Poulter punches way into Masters

Ian Poulter dramatically earned the final US Masters invitation, defeating PGA tour rookie Beau Hossler at the first extra play-off hole to capture the Houston Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He punched his chest with his right fist five times in excitement after matching Hossler's 67 after the pair tied at 19-under 269, three shots clear of Jordan Spieth and Emiliano Grillo.

His chances of winning looked remote after he shot 73 on Thursday.