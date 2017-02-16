Quek and Poh trail leaders by five shots

Singapore's Quincy Quek and Johnson Poh yesterday fired matching three-under 69s in the first round of the PGM Panasonic Malaysia Championship - the second leg of the Asian Development Tour this season.

The duo lie five shots behind Thailand's Panuwat Muenlek, who signed for a flawless 64 at the Kelab Rahman Putra course to share the lead with local hope Mohammad Wafiyuddin and South Korea's Byun Young Jea, reported www.asiandevelopmenttour.com.

American Lexus Keoninh is in fourth on 65, following a spectacular birdie-birdie-eagle finish to his round at the RM250,000 (S$80,000) ADT event.

SELECTED SCORES

70: Koh Dengshan

72: Mitchell Slorach

75: Jonathan Woo

76: Choo Tze Huang